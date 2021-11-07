Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

