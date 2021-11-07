SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $590.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

