Seedify.fund Price Hits $10.59 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.59 or 0.00017095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $212.42 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,049,057 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

