Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

