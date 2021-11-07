Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 625 ($8.17).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.03.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

