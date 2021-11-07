Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €182.90 ($215.18).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -84.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of €141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.61.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.