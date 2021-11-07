Showcase Market Capitalization Achieves $465,659.13 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $465,659.13 and $73,055.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00081061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,098.38 or 0.99666107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.23 or 0.07188434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021295 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

