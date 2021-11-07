Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

SMWB opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

