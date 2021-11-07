Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $16,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $10,730,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $9,481,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

