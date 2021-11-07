SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $277.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

