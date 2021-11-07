Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 944,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.