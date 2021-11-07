Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:SKY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

