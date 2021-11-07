Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

SWKS traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

