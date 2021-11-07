SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson Sells 15,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SM stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 475,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.