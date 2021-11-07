SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmileDirectClub stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of SmileDirectClub worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDC shares. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

