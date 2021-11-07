Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Smiths News from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. Smiths News has a 52 week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

