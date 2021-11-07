Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $815,889.17 and $376,836.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.