Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.68 ($33.74).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at €30.00 ($35.29) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.40 and a 200-day moving average of €26.06.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.