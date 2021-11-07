Solana Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.42 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Solana has a total market cap of $76.42 billion and approximately $3.53 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.62 or 0.00408128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 508,383,799 coins and its circulating supply is 302,512,758 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

