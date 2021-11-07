SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.43.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

