SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.43.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.