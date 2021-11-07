SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.43.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

