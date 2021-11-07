Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE SON traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 330,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

