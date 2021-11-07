Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 24th

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SFBC stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

