SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.