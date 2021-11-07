Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $22.46

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.76. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.