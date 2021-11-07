Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Sprott worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.