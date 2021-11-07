Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 16,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,250 shares.The stock last traded at $42.46 and had previously closed at $41.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 10.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

