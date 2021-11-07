Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

