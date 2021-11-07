Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

SFM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

