SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.90 million-$100.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.98 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.72. 238,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.