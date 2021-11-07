SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $382.40 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.72. 238,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,598. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

