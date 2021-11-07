SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.90 million-$100.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.98 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.72. The stock had a trading volume of 238,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,598. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.