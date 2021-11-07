Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $312.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.76.

SQ stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Square by 64.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Square by 10.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

