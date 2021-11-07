Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $89,268,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

