Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WSC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

