Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 509,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 76,338 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

