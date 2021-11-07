SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.