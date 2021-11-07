Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

STAF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.