Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

