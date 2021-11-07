Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $13.60. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

SLFPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8181 per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

