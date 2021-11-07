Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

