State Street Corp Buys 225,146 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allakos were worth $95,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

