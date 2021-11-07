State Street Corp Buys 324,317 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.92% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $96,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 541.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 822,694 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $21.35 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

