State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum worth $89,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $20,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 148.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 108,255 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

