State Street Corp Purchases 27,193 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.75% of Dorman Products worth $90,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DORM stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

