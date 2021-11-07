State Street Corp Purchases 724,752 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $88,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 768,910 shares of company stock worth $35,269,695. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.