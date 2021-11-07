State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $91,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

