State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,571 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Viasat were worth $89,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 24.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

