Stealth Trading Down 1.2% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $9,038.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00026088 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018591 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.