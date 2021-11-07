Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Steel Connect worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

STCN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.